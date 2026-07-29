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How Do You Cover a President Who Doesn't Have A Strategy?
Another day of free-associating about potential war crimes in Iran
Jul 29
•
Emily Horne
11
2
Spin Class Interview: Maria Comstock on the Creator Ecosystem, NATO, and Satirizing #ThisTown
"You don't get to opt out of an information war because you find the battlefield undignified"
Jul 21
•
Emily Horne
24
2
7
June 2026
MAGA Can't Buy Good Vibes
Why the Knicks and World Cup are winning the Joy Wars and the Trump UFC weekend spectacularly failed
Jun 16
•
Emily Horne
27
4
9
Your Team Isn't Ready For an Undercover Video Attack
Plus One Year of Spin Class!
Jun 5
•
Emily Horne
3
1
2
May 2026
Live with Emily Horne and Amanda Litman - AI Backlash and US Elections
With a little bit about why our kids won't get phones for a very, very, very long time
May 28
•
Emily Horne
and
Amanda Litman
4
23:38
White House Reporters Aren't Asking Trump About Suspicious Iran Trades
Over $2.6 billion in suspicious trades. 148+ Trump press events in seven weeks. Only one softball question.
May 16
•
Emily Horne
9
6
The Wayfinder x Spin Class: Nina Jankowicz and Emily Horne talk AI, Politics, and Tony Nominations
A recording from Emily Horne and Nina Jankowicz's live video
May 6
•
Emily Horne
and
Nina Jankowicz
7
1
47:17
"No, Really: Who Is This For?"
When messengers forget they aren't the audience
May 6
•
Emily Horne
13
6
5
April 2026
A TACO Tuesday For the History Books
Was Tuesday, April 21st the worst messaging day of the second Trump administration?
Apr 22
•
Emily Horne
10
2
1
The PR Backlash to Big Tech's Villain Era
Everyone is talking about AI, and talking past each other
Apr 15
•
Emily Horne
19
5
8
Trump's Iran Hostage Crisis
The White House is losing the Iran messaging war - and they know it.
Apr 2
•
Emily Horne
6
3
March 2026
How The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Explains America in 2026
Mar-a-Lago face, 21st-century double consciousness, and why we'll never really get "accountability'
Mar 17
•
Emily Horne
80
4
17
© 2026 Emily Horne
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