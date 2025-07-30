I’ve been thinking about the marketing term “brand death” a lot lately: when the gap between people’s awareness of a product and their willingness to buy it becomes un-closeable. In other words, when a brand’s liabilities outweigh its value.

It’s safe to say the of brand of bipartisanship was in trouble even before the Trump administration showily yanked its senior officials at the last minute from appearing at the Aspen Security Forum earlier this month. Before the Pentagon subsequently announced it will no longer participate in think tank events, leaving both its civilian and military workforce scrambling to understand what that actually means in practice. And before Democratic governors Tim Walz (Minn.) and Laura Kelly (Kan.) announced they will stop paying dues to be members of the National Governors’ Association.

Tellingly, the explanations of those moves shared an implicit retort: what, exactly, are we all getting from all this bipartisanship?

A Defense Department spokesperson celebrated the agency’s efforts to distance itself from the Washington foreign policy establishment. “DOD officials attending think tank events is not a priority whatsoever at this Department of Defense,” Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said. “This is the 21st century, and there is more than one way to get our message out to the American people and our allies than through the lens of globalist think tanks.”

“When you are also paying dues with taxpayer dollars, it has got to be worth it, and they are going to have to demonstrate that. Right now they are not doing that,” one of these sources said. “There have been ongoing concerns about the NGA among the Democratic governors and staff, off and on, for years.”

Statements like these demonstrate profound impatience with the brand of elite DC that I think of as the Bipartisanists: the centrist old guard (D and Rs) who publicly perform bipartisanship in elite spaces and places, who welcome new voices only in tightly controlled ways, and who believe in and promote bipartisanship as an objective in of itself (not just a means to an end).

I’ve spent 20 years in and around Bipartisanist Washington, at times actively managing its branding. I’ve seen up close how most Bipartisanists are smart, accomplished, and well-meaning people (and sure, some of them are smug assholes). I’ve seen how too often, what DC elites call “bipartisanship” is actually code for “civility” or “centrist.” It’s a definition that is more about the performance of bipartisanship than the actual, real-world policy impacts.

What the Bipartisanists often don’t understand - and what Hegseth, Walz, and Kelly seem to grasp - is that American voters aren’t rewarding those old ways of performing bipartisanship. In marketing terms, Bipartisanists are still hawking a dying brand that most Americans just aren’t buying.

President Biden was a classic Washington Bipartisanist, who maintained that bipartisan policy could marshal voters. But 2024 was a brand election, not a policy election, and it was crystal clear that voters were not buying what the Bipartisanists were selling. As a Bipartisanist President, Biden was actually an aberration of recent history. Trump, and Obama before him, share a reflexive aversion to Bipartisanists (though Obama was more willing to actually seek bipartisan policy outcomes - not because he believed them to be inherently better, but because the Congressional math required it after 2010).

This reflects what voters actually believe about the prospects for bipartisan policy consensus. A June 2024 Pew Research study found that Americans see very little bipartisan common ground on major domestic policy issues like guns, reproductive rights, and immigration (with slightly more optimism on foreign policy - but still, pretty dreadful).

Researching an earlier version of this essay I kept coming across similar studies, frequently pushed by elite institutions, that show members of Congress who attract a larger portion of their bill cosponsors from the opposing party are more successful at passing legislation. This is usually framed by the Bipartisanists as proof positive that bipartisanship is objectively better than going it alone, that it creates more durable policy outcomes, etc.

But look at the methodology, and you’ll see what they’re measuring is whether legislation was passed - not whether it was implemented effectively, achieved its stated goals, or survived transition to a new administration. Those things are harder to measure, but better reflect how voters actually experience outcomes.

Of course, you don’t need to unpack methodologies to see how many of the Biden administration’s much-touted bipartisan legislative wins, including on semiconductor manufacturing, infrastructure, and veterans’ health care, have been unwound or gutted in just the first six months of Trump 2.0. It’s perfectly reasonable to ask what does “bipartisan” even mean when anything branded “Biden” or “Democrat” becomes a CTRL-F target for MAGA, or when a Republican Congress defunds previous bipartisan legislation via mass recissions.

Clearly, the bipartisan = durable line is being upended. But Bipartisanists have trouble admitting how making bipartisanship the objective has helped both Republicans and Democrats dodge accountability by focusing on process, not results. And so bipartisanship as a brand, in practice, comes to be perceived as something that insulates policymakers, conveners, and tastemakers from being judged on results. Understandably, this makes voters who care about impact impatient and frustrated. Because when you’re implicitly telling your audience that they care about the wrong thing, your audience will interpret that as you gaslighting them.

When bipartisanship becomes an objective, not a tactic, it also stymies peoples’ abilities to accurately describe reality. Viewed this way, the Pentagon’s new policy is actually doing bipartisan policy institutions a favor. Secretary Hegseth is proudly stating out loud what many in bipartisan Washington secretly believed but couldn’t be caught admitting: that there’s no accommodating MAGA Republican politics in a bipartisan framework because MAGA doesn’t care about bipartisanship. If anything, performing bipartisanship hurts their core brand.

Here’s Vivek Ramaswamy at the Aspen Security Forum in December 2024, talking about DOGE was going to lay off feds with dignity. It was pretty weird and farcical for most everyone involved. A few weeks later he was let go on Trump’s second day in office.

This has been pretty obvious to a lot of us for a long time. But Bipartisanist institutions were trapped in continuing to perform bipartisanship as if MAGA was an outlier, not the core brand identity. This resulted in a lot of weird kabuki performances that, frankly, were also pretty rough on the Bipartisanist brand. When you aren’t able to say the obvious thing out loud, you come across as feckless and weak. People may pity or sympathize with a person desperately trying to win a bully’s affection or attention. But they don’t respect them.

The takeaway seems pretty clear: Voters don’t believe bipartisanship is even really possible. So if you believe bipartisanship is important (and to be clear, I do), then focus less on performing bipartisanship in blue chip centrist spaces, and more on getting real-world impacts with allies of convenience.

To that end, there’s something really interesting happening right now: