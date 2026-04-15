I’ve spent much of the last several weeks attending fancy DC conferences on AI. In between the stale coffees with tech journalists and industry-sponsored fireside chats, a couple of key themes emerged:

The AI backlash is firmly here;

Industry is mostly refusing to meaningfully engage with key criticisms (fair and unfair);

Washington is paralyzed and unable to respond;

These disconnects are rapidly widening the dissonance between AI marketing and audience trust. Protestors holding signs opposing Google’s proposed data center in Franklin Township cheer outside the Indianapolis City-County Building on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. Just hours later, the tech company withdrew its rezoning proposal for the project.

As journalist Jasmine Sun recently wrote, recent attacks on Sam Altman are only the latest example of how AI’s populist backlash is officially here:

I define AI populism as a worldview in which AI is viewed not only as a normal technology but as an elite political project to be resisted. They regard AI as a thing manufactured by out-of-touch billionaires and pushed onto an unwilling public to achieve sinister aims like “capitalist efficiency” (layoffs) and “population management” (surveillance). AI populists don’t really care whether ChatGPT is personally useful, or if Waymos eke out some safety gains: AI’s utility as a tool is immaterial relative to the unwelcome societal change it represents.

Arguably, this framing isn’t just restricted to populists: AI skepticism has become the median voter stance, and its manifestation is increasingly populist. As voters have limited leverage, their skepticism and anger around AI is emerging in the form of data center NIMBYism, state and local regulation based on backlash, and yes, at the extreme end, violent attacks on AI executives.

I want to be clear here: I’m not saying that the impacts of AI technology are uniformly bad, or that AI companies are evil. I consult with several AI companies. I use ChatGPT and Claude in my work and personal life. My husband is a data scientist. AI has changed my own life for the better in many ways. Like any game-changing technology, there’s a massive spectrum of AI applications, many of them positive. And as a national security pro, you don’t need to sell me on the potential risks of adversaries dominating AI supply chains and applications.

But brand is about trust. And the numbers are clear: huge swaths of the American public don't trust the technology, the companies, the applications, or the politicians promising to manage it responsibly.

From what I’m seeing, most AI companies are not prioritizing building trust with skeptical audiences. Their thinking, it seems, is that this is a liminal period to be ridden out. That the applications of their technology will become so ubiquitous and positive that they will sell themselves. That the priority is winning the AI race, and anything else is a distraction.

Some of this may turn out to be true. But none of it builds the trust and brand resiliency that any company, especially frontier technology, needs to succeed in a representative democracy.

It’s not a shock that AI policy events, full as they were of official Washington types and those trying to sell tech to them, almost all avoided the obvious, impolite questions: about negative public perceptions of AI technology, about how AI may supercharge abuses of power under Trump and his fellow global authoritarians, how different the vibes are now than during Big Tech’s glory days a decade ago. But the absence of those conversations, even on the sidelines, was striking to me. There was a big ol’ naked emperor crashing into the buffet table, yet we were all assiduously pretending he didn’t exist.

You don’t need to be a comms professional to see the backlash to AI is here. The question now is: can it be arrested?