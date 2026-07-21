Spin Class

Spin Class

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Josh Rogin
Jul 23

Great interview. I often think about individual versus institutional advantages and disadvantages in media. If the legacy media companies were smart, they would hire the best creators like Maria and give them the support they need to expand and do great work.

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