On Sunday June 1, Ukraine launched an audacious, sophisticated series of coordinated drone attacks against Russian military sites. In what Ukrainian officials shortly revealed was called “Operation Spider’s Web,” Ukraine planted over a hundred inexpensive drones deep into Russian territory, spreading from the Norwegian border to Siberia. The drones, transported by unwitting truck drivers, were hidden in wooden cabins mounted on the back of lorries, hidden under remotely-operated detachable roofs.

Once activated remotely, the drones swarmed five Russian military airfields and started attacking the same Russian bombers that have been relentlessly pounding Ukrainian civilian and military sites. When the smoke cleared, Ukraine had destroyed a third of Russia’s strategic bombing capacity, worth billions of dollars.

This is, to use a highly technical international relations term, fucking awesome.

BOOM

It’s too soon to tell how Ukraine’s audacious attack will change the long-term trajectory of Russia’s war. But this operation was clearly a massive strategic, tactical, and symbolic victory for Ukraine at a crucial moment of the war and ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

And for us at Spin Class, there are some key early takeaways that we can apply now to strategic communications (both how Ukraine has handled the comms around this operation and useful parallels/metaphors).

Low-Cost Tactics + Long-Term Planning = Strategic Success. A 60 Minutes CEO interview, NYT profile, or Sunday show hit are the comms equivalents of an aircraft carrier: powerful, expensive, requires a massive team, slow-moving, 20th century-coded.

Coordinated drone attacks are the equivalent of long-term social media investments and campaigns: modern, asymmetric, nimble, requiring constant innovation. Still strategically low-impact as individual hits, but potentially high-impact in the aggregate. When large and well-coordinated, the swarm can also dominate traditional assets.

Ukraine used 117 $500 drones to destroy nearly a third of Russia’s strategic bombing capacity. That’s a pretty incredible ROI. But that equation also leaves out Ukraine’s sophisticated strategic thinking: their deep understanding of Russia’s vulnerabilities (laxer security far from the border, over-indexing on hard-to-replace military assets like bombers, etc.), strong operational security that kept plans on lockdown for so long, an impressive track record of advanced drone production and use, intelligence networks capable of pre-staging these assets deep in enemy territory, and bold leadership willing to invest in a high-risk, high-reward plan.

The Comms Lesson: To win a massive PR war, you almost certainly need both the aircraft carrier and the drone swarm. Don’t confuse inexpensive tactics with low-quality. Invest in building your networks long before you actually need them in battle. Content creator Preston Stewart just hours after the attack , with insider photos of the Operation Spider’s Web drones pre-launch

Preserve Optionality. In his social media victory lap (more on that later) President Zelenskyy confirmed that planning for Operation Spider’s Web began a year and a half ago: long before Biden dropped out of the U.S. Presidential race, even before Trump had officially secured the Republican nomination.

Ukraine couldn’t have known for sure that it would be dealing with a second Trump administration, much less how easily Putin would manipulate its senior leadership. But Zelenskyy had to plan for scenarios where U.S. government support for Ukraine dramatically faltered or even ended, and develop battlefield strategies that didn’t depend on U.S. military or intelligence support.

Notably, Ukrainian leadership appears not to have informed the Biden team about Operation Spider’s Web planning while Biden was in office (or at least I’ve not seen any reporting on this so far). Though exponentially more supportive of Ukraine’s war effort than the current administration, the Biden team was not as enthusiastic about Ukrainian operations that struck deep within Russian territory. Of course, there are also advantages to the U.S. not having forewarning about Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil.

The Comms Lesson: Part of comms’ job is to ID worst-case scenarios and make sure your team has plans ready to go for everything. Understand the difference between “outright hostile” and the “supportive in the abstract but not always in practice,” calibrate accordingly, and have contingency plans for everything in between. Plausible deniability is a tactical asset; wield it accordingly.

Own Your Assets. Ukrainian security forces and civilians have used drones (for both offensive and defensive operations) since Russia’s invasion in 2022. But Ukrainian operators quickly realized they couldn’t rely on imported drone technology for a whole host of reasons, including the race to keep ahead of Russian jamming technology. As a result, Russia’s invasion has fueled a massive acceleration of Ukrainian domestic drone technology and production, including the drones and operating technology used in Operation Spider’s Web.

The Comms Lesson: Owning your assets = flexibility and independence. Create your own ways to communicate directly with your key audiences, knowing that going through intermediaries (i.e. journalists) may create operational challenges. Constantly innovate. Use periods of uncertainty to do more with less and experiment. Anticipate how your adversaries will try to one-up you, and prebut their narrative and next steps.

Choose And Own Your Moment. I wouldn’t be surprised if some Ukrainian officials wanted to up their timetable (assuming things were ready) following the humiliations of Zelenskyy’s February 28 Oval Office dressing-down. It must have been galling to endure Donald Trump and JD Vance’s smug, ill-informed lectures about how Ukraine supposedly didn’t hold the cards, knowing this operation was in the works and so close to launch. But if this did in fact come up, Ukrainian leadership wisely resisted any impulse to change their plans.

Would it have felt good for Ukraine to hit go sooner after the Oval visit, as a screw-you to both Russia and its useful idiots within the U.S. government? No doubt. But by owning their timing and staying firmly aligned to their overall strategic objectives, Ukraine launched their attack at a moment of their own choosing, not in response to someone else’s move. As a result, Operation Spider’s Web was able to have the maximum possible military, diplomatic, and morale impact:

“The operation was very timely, there’s no doubt about that,” Oleg Ustenko, who served as a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until last year, told POLITICO Nightly. “You could clearly see from the faces of the Russian delegation in Turkey that they are not so brave or so rude as they once were and it showed the White House and the new president what we can do.”

The Comms Lesson: You only get one launch. Use your comms plan to clearly define what success looks like, and measure all questions about timing and tactical changes against achieving that objective. People may try to pull your launch or rollout in different directions to fill their own short-term objectives. Hear them out if you need to, but always go back to first principles: does this achieve success as we defined it when we started?

After A Successful Operation, Secure the Narrative. As soon as it became clear on Sunday that the operation was successful, Ukrainian leadership started claiming credit for it. President Zelenskyy immediately got on Twitter and started touting the success of the operation. On Monday, Zelenskyy held a press conference with European leaders in Vilnius, while anonymous Ukrainian officials went on a background briefing spree describing how the operation was developed and executed. They released official videos of Zelenskyy being briefed by security officials and literally giggling with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They flooded the zone with raw video, satellite imagery, and after-action stills of the operation for media and content creators to run with. And Zelenskyy, undeniably the best possible Ukrainian spokesperson for this operation, did dedicated social media short videos describing the operation (NOT repurposed content from his other avails - direct to camera, authentic for the platforms).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and head of Ukraine's Security Service Vasyl Malyuk in Kyiv. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP via Getty Images

In short: Ukraine fed the media beast. And they kept coming back to their top-level message: this is Russia’s war, the onus is on Russia to stop it.

Yes, there’s potentially an operational trade-off here - if you have follow-on drone attacks coming, it’s probably not a good idea to immediately claim credit for a successful Round One. But life is about trade-offs, and sharing details about how you executed a brilliant sneak attack has a huge impact on your team’s morale (and the morale of your adversaries). It also fills the information space on your terms.

The Comms Lesson: Move quickly. Feed the beast. To dominate the information space, you have to keep giving journalists and creators fodder to write stories, produce videos, and run social media campaigns that push out your messages. That means not dumping everything at once, but instead creating a steady cadence of new information, voices, anecdotes, and data that creates new news/content and keeps momentum going, in your chosen direction.

No one can say for sure what Ukraine will do next. But they’ve not just claimed a tactical victory by removing Russian bombers from the battlespace: they’ve reclaimed the battle momentum narrative, boosted Ukrainian and European morale, and asserted leverage at the negotiating table.

Not bad for 18 months, 117 drones, and once-in-a-generation wartime leadership.