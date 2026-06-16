Since November 2024, there’s been a persistent messaging theme in lefty circles that we have to protect our peace and preserve our joy. That finding joy is an act of resistance. These kinds of earnest exhortations, while well-intentioned, mostly have all the giddiness and spontaneity of a LinkedIn post.

But I’m going to make a bold call: after a pretty crap year and a half, the vibes are shifting.

Doesn’t mean things are perfect. Doesn’t even mean the bad stuff is going away any time soon. But it feels like that instead of talking about finding joy, we’re actually just… being joyful.

We’re planning for an IRL Summer or a 90s Summer. We’re showing up to community events, bandwagoning the Knicks, and developing a passionate interest in football teams we’ve never heard of before. We’re dancing in the streets during Pride and booing commencement speakers who tell us to get on board with AI or get left behind. We’re doing Grandma hobbies and refusing to monetize them.

Joy is a collective act. It’s about a sense of belonging, of being recognized and welcomed. And this past weekend reminded me that a movement built on resentment and grievance can imitate joy, but it can’t create it.

The obvious vibe differences between the rancid, sweaty UFC events in DC this past weekend and the giddy, spontaneous celebrations in New York and in World Cup host cities is wild. It’s like the difference between porn and sex: you can’t always describe it perfectly, but immediately know it when you see it.

Real joy is genuine, contagious, and spontaneous. It doesn’t care about looking silly, because it’s too happy and the party is too fun. Joy is unforced laughter, not unsettling rictus grins that evoke nothing so much as hostage videos:

So many smiles, so many flavors of uncomfortable. Photo credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Yikes. That’s basically the exact opposite of my algorithm these days, which is an utter delight of Knicks celebration videos. Sure, it’s all algorithmically curated. But the fodder is profoundly messy, human, and analog:

I’ve watched this approximately 713 times in the last two days, and grin like a total goober every time. The drums! The rainbow crowd of strangers, all cheering and dancing in the street! The joy at being together: in celebration of the Knicks, sure, but also everyone celebrating being a part of a bit (My mayor Muslim! My bagel Jewish! My Christian Dior! Knicks in FOUR!) that didn’t even exist a week ago but is now firmly a part of New York City lore.

Knicks celebration videos are kids and dogs and bus drivers and celebrities all smushed in the same small spaces, delighting not just in the fact of victory but in sharing it with each other. It’s Jalen Brunson hugging his dad and crying, and now we’re thinking about hugging our dads and we’re crying. It’s street parties where thousands of strangers are singing together and Spike Lee is being driven around like the Pope. Where everyone is welcome because we’re all celebrating a shared reality as much as the sense of victory: because joy is collective, and joy is definitely IRL, not from an LLM.

Also, this: