I taped an appearance for Greg Sargent’s “Daily Blast” podcast yesterday (listen here), and as prep did something I generally avoid: watching an entire Trump interview on “FOX and Friends”.

Most of the headlines from that interview were framed around Trump’s threats to bomb Iranian power plants, bridges, desalination plants, and other civilian infrastructure:

But, as we’ve talked about a lot, daily political press coverage of Trump’s comments often fails to provide necessary context and analysis. Coverage that focuses solely on what he said (“their bridges would literally be gone… in less than two hours, and the power plants in one day”) is missing three key elements that audiences need to know from this interview:

Trump has made these threats for months and never followed through. Trump is constantly changing what could trigger such attacks. This is happening because Iran has all the leverage and Trump is trapped between two impossible choices

The Boy Who Cried Bombing Power Plants

Missing from much of yesterday’s coverage was the context that Trump has been threatening to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges for MONTHS. Per a New York Times timeline:

March 21: In a post on social media, Mr. Trump declared that if Iran did not “FULLY OPEN” the strait within 48 hours, the United States would “obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

Trump made similar threats on June 10:

President Trump said he is readying new strikes on Iranian infrastructure — after warning that the Islamic Republic will “have to pay the price” for taking “too long” to negotiate a peace deal. The commander-in-chief said he is “getting close to ordering new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges” in a phone call with Fox News’ chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst on Wednesday.

And again, just a week ago:

These are only a few of many more examples of from the last five months of Trump threatening to bomb Iranian civilian infrastructure and not following through on his empty threats. What’s Farsi for “TACO?”

To be clear: I’m not saying Trump should follow through on his threats. That would lead to a catastrophic humanitarian disaster, and there’s no evidence that it would change the IRGC’s strategy when five months of brutal bombing has only dug them in further. But anyone who has ever negotiated with a toddler, much less the IRGC, knows that you don’t make threats you can’t keep. You inevitably come across feckless and only strengthen your opponent. One doesn’t have to be a foreign policy expert to see how repeatedly issuing empty only tells your adversary (and the rest of the world) that you’re not serious. Bluster not backed up by action only increases Iran’s (already considerable) leverage.

Covering each “new” Trump threat to bomb Iran’s infrastructure as if it exists in isolation, like it’s not part of a broader pattern of empty threats that never materialize, is dumb and dangerous. It denies the audience necessary context they need to understand how seriously they should take these threats. And it completely misses the real story: that repeated empty threats, whose thresholds keep moving, signal that there’s no actual military strategy for ending Trump’s Iran war.

Is it about the nukes? The Strait? The talks? Who knows?

What most stood out in Trump’s July 28 interview was how over it he sounds. He vamped about Lindsay Graham’s funeral and their strange relationship for the first third of the conversation before turning to his meeting with Netanyahu, about whom he dismissively sneered “I don't need Bibi to tell me that [about alleged Iranian nuclear activity at Pickaxe Mountain]. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved.”

But his tired voice is saying something new: Trump seems to be changing the threshold for what would spark a massive US assault on Iranian power plants, etc. There’s no mention of Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz, re-starting diplomatic talks, or stopping attacks on maritime transit or regional Gulf partners— all things he has previously mentioned as triggers for a massive U.S. assault on Iranian civilian infrastructure.

Instead, he’s being squishy about what would actually spark such an attack - but in his rambling interview, he jumps directly from his description of his big bombs and their impact to saying “Iran can never get a nuclear weapon. We’re not gonna let than happen.” If you read this literally and look at what’s not being said, it sure sounds like the goalposts are getting moved yet again.

Trump is trapped between accepting utter failure in Iran and an escalation that he knows he can’t win. Those are his two options, and they both end in humiliating defeat. His constant message shifting is him casting about for a third option that doesn’t actually exist.

Granted, this administration has never figured out its Iran talking points, so it’s not surprising there’s still not a clear strategy or theory of victory. But it’s becoming harder for the Trump Administration to deny reality: Iran still controls the Strait of Hormuz. Iran still has a nuclear program because Trump withdrew from the JCPOA. It’s willing to take the war regional. This war is existential for the IRGC, who can see full-well how much the American people don’t want this war. And the IRGC are willing to let their own people keep suffering as the war drags on.

We should be cautious about reading too much into any one conversation with Trump. He rambles and free-associates so much that it’s often hard to differentiate between a deliberately telegraphed policy shift and one of his famous “weaves” about chandeliers, sharks, or Dylan Mulvaney. Sussing out when to take Trump literally and seriously is one of the tougher parts of the beat.

But when there’s this much reasonable doubt as to what the hell the Commander in Chief is actually communicating, and when the goalposts keep shifting this much, the only logical conclusion is it’s yet another sign that Trump has no strategy for how to get out of the mess he’s made in the Middle East.

So how do you cover the lack of a strategy?

So what’s actually going on here? Something new, that our press corps is struggling to cover.

We’ve all been conditioned that when the White House says something new, it’s a deliberate choice. That because a President’s words have the power to start wars and move markets, they are always carefully considered. That the President’s words, even (especially?) his unrehearsed musings, are inherently newsworthy because of the weight of the office and its power.

But with Trump we’re in uncharted territory, and that’s not really being conveyed. He’s flailing rhetorically because he’s flailing strategically. The best way to understand Trump’s latest threats is not that they represent any meaningful policy change, but that he’s casting about for new ideas, in hopes he’ll land the magical combination of words that will change the IRGC’s calculations. Of course, no such combination of words exists.

Trump hasn’t faced an adversary like Iran before, and his frustration is showing. The IRGC has spent decades figuring out how to structure their entire government and security structure around resisting a war exactly like the one Trump started. Iran is ruthlessly motivated by hard realpolitik and completely unmoved by rhetoric.

This is a really big honking deal. Presidents don’t bluff. Or, if they must, then they make damn clear that they’re capable of following through on their threats. But Trump is a notorious bluffer, and folder. Somehow, the press who cover him still haven’t figured out how to cover this aspect of his presidency, which is especially crucial at junctures like this.

Was it Thucydides or Sun Tzu who said “if you don’t have a strategy then brag about your big bombs on FOX and Friends?” Sorry, I didn’t go to IR grad school.

Another tricky thing about covering Trump is that multiple things are usually true at the same time, sometimes conflicting in ways that make storytelling tricky. It’s true that he has repeatedly bluffed and blustered about bombing Iran’s civilian infrastructure and not followed through: so much so that reasonable people could assume this is always an empty threat.

But it’s also true that Trump is cornered with no strategy and no exit plan. Those are the kinds of circumstances that drive irrational actors, which is is, to make extremely irrational, dangerous mistakes. Refusing to include that context in your reporting doesn’t make it not be true.

I personally think the likelihood that Trump mass bombs Iranian civilian infrastructure, at the scale he’s threatening, is low. But I can’t rule it out. Especially as the IRGC continues its strategy (successful to date) of simply waiting him out, not caring about the suffering their own people are enduring along the way, and his options become more limited.

None of this is to absolve the IRGC for that suffering, or to excuse Iran’s own strikes on Gulf neighbor critical infrastructure like Kuwaiti desalinization plants or Dubai’s airport. Again, multiple things can be true: Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure are intolerable, and so is the President casually musing about committing retaliatory war crimes against Iran.

To state the obvious: an American president should not be casually tossing around the idea of committing mass war crimes. Even if Trump presents his threat as evidence of restraint (in his mob boss-coded way), he’s still acknowledging exactly what he is threatening: a humanitarian catastrophe affecting tens of millions of civilians. We shouldn’t dismiss it by treating it as more of his bluster. That only —to beat the tiredest, deadest horse in all of the second Trump administration—normalizes dangerous rhetoric.

This is the new normal. And it sucks.

Trump’s Iran war has already cost taxpayers more than $100 billion, driven up energy prices, and disrupted global shipping. Last week the Trump Administration asked Congress to approve another $350 billion to keep it going. And what are we getting out of it? Higher gas prices!

The best case scenario once would have been is a return to the pre-February status quo. But at this point, even that is impossible. Whatever eventual deal gets cooked up will involve Iran 1) being paid off massively, and 2) retaining at least some control of the Strait of Hormuz for the foreseeable future. That’s a bell no bomb can un-ring. And again, that context is missing from Trump comment-driven daily press coverage.

What does that leave us with? In all likelihood: more bombs, more threats, more improvisation. But air power alone is not going to force Iran to give up its nuclear program or surrender control of the Strait.

Bright side: if there’s one upside to the events of the last five months, it’s that we can clearly say to the “bomb Iran” crowd that hey, we tried it your way, and it went worse than even the loudest Cassandras predicted (and can get worse still!). So now you can go back to your dark money-funded think tank and play with your toys there, because the rest of us have to deal with the mess you helped make.

Which leaves the same basic conclusion we should have learned years ago: if there is a durable off-ramp here (increasingly a big “if”), it’s diplomacy that leads to a deal with international inspections, monitoring, and enforcement. Because the only alternative to capitulation is a ground war that even the shoutiest Iran hawk appears unwilling to fight.