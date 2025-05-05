Before we get to our main topic: please set aside 10 minutes today to read this National Review article on Ashkan Bayatpour, the former CIA officer who was falsely accused of assaulting a colleague and ultimately exonerated in a Virginia misdemeanor jury trial last October. Full disclosure: I consulted with Ashkan’s defense team before and during his trial, so am not a neutral observer. What I can say is that I first heard about this case through news coverage of his first bench trial, which was heavily biased towards his accuser. As a result, I was skeptical when his legal team initially contacted me about communications consulting.

As I became aware of the actual facts of the case (which reporter Ryan Mills outlines pretty well) and as I got to know Ashkan, I realized my initial impressions were wrong. For many complicated reasons - including that this was a case about the CIA, and literally everything that would have cleared him in the court of public opinion was highly classified - the public had not gotten the full story. It took over a year for Ashkan’s legal team to declassify the evidence they eventually presented at trial, which the jury rightly agreed exonerated him.

Perhaps I’ll do a longer essay on this case someday, because there’s so much to unpack. The interplay between public opinion and our legal system. How heuristics like white femininity, military service, and immigration can be used to advance particular agendas, and how journalists think about those in their work. And the mistakes that reporters who don’t regularly cover national security can make guesting on that beat… like outing undercover CIA officials.

Steeve said identifying Bayatpour both by name and in a courtroom sketch not only had serious national-security consequences, but also “profound implications” for Bayatpour’s career and his life. Bayatpour said it also put his Iran-born family members in jeopardy. Bayatpour said his concerns about the AP’s handling of his case began before his name was included in that first article. While working on the story, the AP’s reporters had reached out to friends and acquaintances of his online and outed his agency affiliation to them.

Read the full article and judge for yourselves. One question still unanswered: how did two AP reporters, who don’t live in Virginia or cover the CIA, first hear about charges listed in an obscure Fairfax County misdemeanor court document in summer 2023?

On Saturday May 3, the Washington Post ran a front-page story on the run-up to the firing of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. I promise we’ll talk about other subjects in Spin Class, but this specific article is SUCH a rich text for us: not just its substance, but as a case study of how news gets made and why that process matters. I thought this would be a great lesson in how to read a news article like a communications pro.

First: The Trump White House almost certainly planted this story. To be clear: that’s not necessarily a bad thing! Every single communications team plants stories; I have a bunch in the works for various clients as I write this. It’s what comms teams do. BUT. Journalists, especially beat reporters like the Post team on this byline, almost never disclose the origins of how a story comes to them - press release, comms team outreach, anonymous leak, etc. They’re not required to do so. So it’s up to the audience to ask “why am I seeing this now,” and “who wants me to see this?”

There are some clear tells that this article is a plant job: