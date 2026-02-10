I’ve been working on a newsletter about DHS funding and #AbolishICE narratives for several weeks. There’s game theory, media analysis (how have we not covered Murc’s Law yet on Spin Class?), and an account of attending an anti-ICE protest. It’s both political and personal, and has been tricky to write for a slew of reasons.

But I chucked the whole thing when I stumbled across this in my feed:

Friends, this is AI slop. #Resistance grifting. It’s not even well-disguised. It is Bad, Bad Cringe.

How do I know this Substack is mostly or all AI? Some common red flags (add your own in the comments; these are just the tells that jump out to me):

Weird art that looks like taking a little too much Nyquil and dreaming about your high school history textbook (and no photo or art credits, obviously);

No outbound hyperlinks in the text (neither ChatGPT nor Claude use them);

No original thoughts, analysis, anecdotes, or linking non-obvious ideas;

No personal or human details;

A formulaic structure that reads like a collection of linked points or ideas rather than a story or narrative;

No typos (except for the occasional missing period at the end of a sentence when the copy/paste only got 99% there).

And there’s what I can only describe as AI Uncanny Valley Voice. Authoritative yet vague. Validating the premise of a thought instead of engaging with it. Filler words and phrases that no human has ever actually used (“France was not ignorant of inequality” barf). Weirdly devoted to explaining basic concepts.

Bad Cringe #Resistance AI slop is freaking everywhere. Far-right rage-bait accounts. MS NOW crowd wish fulfillment. Scammers pretending to be DOGEd feds. And I’m so, so sick of it.

#Resistance grifting isn’t new. We saw plenty of this the first time around (God, remember Louise Mensch? I didn’t until writing this). But AI is supercharging the grift, making it easier to monetize, drowning out the real journalists, community organizers, teachers, and other everyday heroes on the front lines of the fight for American democracy.

If you offer GenAI slop up as your own writing, you’re a loser. If you offer GenAI slop as your own writing and ask people to pay for it, you’re a thief. And if you push out AI slop about resisting tyranny and building community, trying to profit off people yearning to make things better, you’re an asshole.

I really try hard to not yuck other people’s yums. “Extraordinary how potent cheap music is,” etc. But this isn’t just about aesthetic preferences. Adversaries like Russia filled our feeds with automated slop during the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections, in part to overwhelm actual human conversations happening around politics. By pumping out content that amplifies our differences, our adversaries helped alienate us from our neighbors.

When we’re all drowning in slop, we can’t find one another amidst the muck.