Not five minutes after Greg Sargent and I finished taping a podcast on the White House’s childish, idiotic Iran war spin, Greg texted: Trump had declared an extended ceasefire. Should we hop back on the Zoom for quick reactions?

Oh, brother:

We really don’t talk enough about their random Capitalization of certain Words for emPHAsis. Why not Proposal or Discussions, if we’re doing proper nouns related to national security? What even are the Rules? Do you see the same Blue that I see???

This is TACO Tuesday, with all the toppings. This is the diplomatic equivalent of forgetting to write your term paper despite the teacher repeatedly reminding you about the deadline, so you make up a story about a dead grandparent to buy an extra few days to ChatGPT it. This is a tacit admission of what’s been obvious for weeks: that Trump’s stupid war of choice has, in fact, given Iran most of the leverage to control whatever happens next.

Reacting to breaking news with your Serious Pundit Persona is always a challenge, especially in the second Trump administration. The news from this White House is both so rapid-fire and so stupid that there’s a real temptation to second guess your gut reaction as you try to make sense of what the hell just happened. “Wait, they said… what?” is a valid reaction to a lot of what the Trump administration says and does! But alas, amused befuddlement with a side of genuine panic doesn’t play well in the take economy.

Having 17 seconds or so to digest Trump’s ceasefire announcement before we started recording again, I was more or less able to articulate what a spectacular cop-out this statement is (listen and tell me what you think). But here’s what I wish I’d said more clearly: